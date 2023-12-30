The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against Karun Jyoti Baruah, the former Superintending Engineer (Civil) at Oil India Limited (OIL) in Duliajan, Assam, and his wife Jonali Baruah.

The charges were brought before the Competent Court for possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The investigation revealed that the couple had allegedly accumulated assets worth approximately Rs 1,17,54,650, which was 38 per cent more than their legitimate earnings during the period from April 1, 2009, to March 31, 2019.



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The case against the Baruahs was initially registered on October 20, 2021, under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The CBI's findings and the subsequent chargesheet are based on the evidence collected throughout their investigation.

However, it is important to note that under Indian law, the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

The chargesheet marks a significant step in the legal process, ensuring that the allegations are formally addressed in the judicial system.