The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a comprehensive chargesheet in connection with a major financial scam involving fraudulent investment schemes that duped numerous individuals in Assam.

The chargesheet implicates Bishal Phukan, Sumi, Tarkik, and one other accused for running an illegal deposit scheme that defrauded investors under the guise of high returns.

The scam was initially investigated by Dibrugarh Police following an FIR (No. 352/2024) registered on September 2, 2024, against Bishal Phukan.

The accused is alleged to have violated RBI and SEBI guidelines by luring individuals into depositing money directly into his personal Demat account through notarized agreements, promising 30% guaranteed returns.



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At the request of the Assam Government, the case was handed over to the CBI as part of its broader investigation into multiple Assam Investment Scam cases.

This case is part of the Assam Government’s efforts to crack down on fraudulent financial schemes, which have grown rampant in recent years. The CBI has been entrusted with investigating similar scams across the state.

Meanwhile, the CBI continues its investigation to track additional culprits and recover misappropriated funds.

The Assam Government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and preventing such financial scams in the future.