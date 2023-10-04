The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 4 has recovered a mobile phone from the vehicle of Sub Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, five months after her accident. This discovery has raised questions about the phone's ownership and how it found its way into her vehicle.

The investigators are working to ascertain its origin and connection to the late SI Junmoni Rabha. The phone had been handed over to the Jakhalabandha police for further examination.

The finding comes after months of intensive investigations into the incident that claimed the life of SI Junmoni Rabha, known as 'Lady Singham' or 'Dabang cop' in reference to iconic Hindi police movies. The accident, which occurred in May 2023, had raised numerous questions and concerns, leading to calls for a CBI inquiry.