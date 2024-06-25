The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against four officials of the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Madhapur Branch, Jorhat, for allegedly conspiring to commit fraud and causing significant financial loss to the bank.

The accused include three then Assistant Managers and one then Office Assistant (Multi-Purpose). The accused have been identified as Prasanta Borah, then Assistant Manager, Priyankshu Pallabh Gogoi, then Assistant Manager, Sohan Dutta, then Assistant Manager, and Satyajit Chaliha, then Office Assistant (Multi-Purpose)

The CBI alleges that the four accused entered into a criminal conspiracy among themselves and with unknown others to fraudulently sanction and disburse amounts in fictitious Self Help Group (SHG) loan accounts. The proceeds from these loans were then transferred to the savings bank account of one of the accused Assistant Managers and other bank accounts, resulting in a wrongful loss to the bank amounting to approximately Rs. 8,28,42,900. This action is said to have caused a corresponding gain to themselves.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the CBI conducted searches at seven locations in Assam, including the residential and official premises of the accused in Jorhat, Tinsukia, and Dibrugarh. Additionally, one location in West Bengal was also searched. These searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents that could provide further evidence in the case.