Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registers a case on a complaint from ONGC, New Delhi alleging that then DGM (MS) and a Contractual Medical Officer (Occupational Health), ONGC, Jorhat (Assam) in conspiracy with a Proprietor of a private company based at Jorhat among others for generated requisition slips for physiotherapy, in the name of retired beneficiaries of ONGC health facilities and their dependents without their knowledge and even in the name of beneficiaries who had already expired.

It was further alleged that the said proprietor claimed false and bogus bills which were verified and certified by then DGM resulting in fraudulent payment of Rs 19,15,080 (approx.) to said private company.

Also Read: Assam: Residents protest against ONGC for polluting drinking water sources due to drilling activities

Searches were conducted at seven places including Guwahati, Jorhat and Dehradun at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of several incriminating documents and articles.

Documents related to six properties in the name of said DGM were also recovered.

The accused in the matter are Dr Bijoy Kumar Shaw, then DGM (MS); Dr Eashitva Tamuly, Contractual Medical Officer (Occupational Health), ONGC, Jorhat (Assam); Jadumoni Hazarika, Proprietor of Kiran Physiotherapy Clinic, Chinnamara, Jorhat (Assam) among others.