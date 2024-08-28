The Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA), Guwahati, will organise a SPARSH Outreach Programme on August 30, 2024, at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Bongaigaon.

The programme will run from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM.

The event aims to address and resolve the grievances and queries of Defence Services Pensioners and Family Pensioners related to the SPARSH (System for Pension Administration (Raksha)) Pension Portal.



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Pensioners from Bongaigaon, Baksa, Chirang, Dhubri, and Kokrajhar are encouraged to participate.

The programme will assist pensioners with the submission of online Life Certificates, and the linking of their AADHAAR numbers and phone numbers with the SPARSH portal. It will also provide solutions to other pension-related issues.

A team from CDA Guwahati will be present to clarify queries and provide hands-on assistance.

This is an opportunity for Defence Pensioners to resolve their concerns and enhance their experience with the SPARSH portal.