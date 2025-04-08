Surjya Baruah, the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Debitola under Parbhatjhora subdivision in Kokrajhar district, has been arrested by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on charges of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Special Vigilance Cell team conducted a sudden raid this afternoon at Surya Barua’s rented residence on NS Road in Dhubri and began questioning him on various matters.

During today's raid, which began around 4 PM, several documents were seized from his rented home in Dhubri. Following the raid, Surjya Baruah was taken to Guwahati for further investigation.



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The arrest follows a detailed investigation into allegations of corruption. Notably, on January 20, 2025, the Vigilance Cell conducted raids at Baruah’s residences in Jayanagar and Bhangagarh, Guwahati.

During the operation, authorities recovered Rs 45.77 lakh in unaccounted cash, over 10 tolas of gold ornaments, four luxury cars, a .32 pistol, live ammunition, and several bank documents and incriminating papers.