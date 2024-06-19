The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has announced the results for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2024 today, June 19. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website, astu.ac.in.

Initially scheduled for release on June 18, the announcement was postponed to today, as confirmed by Assam State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu in a tweet yesterday. The results became accessible from 3 PM onwards.

How to Check Assam CEE 2024 Results

To view and download their results, candidates need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the ASTU official website at astu.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Assam CEE 2024 Results" link/tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and password.

Step 4: Click on "Submit" after entering the required details.

Step 5: Your result, including marks, rank, and relevant details, will be displayed.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of your result for future reference.



Counselling Process and Seat Allotment



Candidates who qualify in the Assam CEE 2024 will now proceed to the counselling phase. The registration for counselling requires candidates to log in using their roll number and date of birth to update their basic information. Subsequently, candidates will upload necessary documents and select their preferred colleges and courses in order of preference.

A counselling fee of Rs 800 can be paid online through net banking, credit, or debit card. The seat allotment results will be published on the official website based on the candidate's rank, preferences, and seat availability.

Tie-Breaking Criteria



In the event of ties in scores, ASTU will use the following criteria to determine rankings:

Marks obtained in the entrance test.

Aggregate PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) score from Class 12.

Overall aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English.

Separate merit lists will be prepared for each college, and final selections will be made by the Chairman of the selection committee based on these criteria.

The release of the Assam CEE 2024 results marks a crucial step for candidates aspiring to pursue higher education in engineering and other related fields across Assam. Stay updated with the latest developments on the ASTU official website for further details regarding counselling and seat allocation.

For more information and updates, candidates are advised to visit astu.ac.in and follow official announcements from the university.