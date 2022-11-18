March-past parade was organized across Assam to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan.

The Tinsukia District Police Department organized, a march-past parade celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan in Tinsukia town. CRPF, Assam Police battalion jawans, School students, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers participated in the event.

The road march was flagged off by Tinsukia District Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dileep (IPS). Makum 2nd Assam Police Battalion Captain Nitya Chutia (APS) and other officers and jawans of the district police department were also present on the occasion.

To mark the 400th Birth Anniversary of the mighty Ahom General, the Tinsukia police department will undertake a variety of programmes such as a blood donation camp, a cleanliness campaign, and tree plantation among others.

The marching contingent of the Border Security Force and the brass band also participated in the march-past held at Guwahati town.

A mixed platoon from Karimganj College & Rabindra Sadan Girls College under 4 Assam BN NCC, Karimganj participated in a March Past to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Mahavir Lachit Borphukan.

As all of Assam united in the grand celebrations of the 400th Birth anniversary of brave Lachit Borphukan BTR Chief Pramod Boro flagged off a March-Past Rally of the Assam Police from Tamulpur Govt MV School to Motonga Army Camp Helipad.

March Past, Band Display & Street Play was organized as a part of the Celebration of the 400th Birth Anniversary of Bir Lachit Borphukan in Lakhimpur District.

Even Majuli Police and NCC cadets of Majuli districts participated in the march past celebrating the occasion.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet lauded the armed forces who participated in the march past paying glorious tributes to Lachit Barphukan as a part of celebration of the legendary General's 400th birth anniversary from today. He said that this honour will significantly help spread the word on Lachit Barphukan's heroics far and wide.

March-past by our armed forces in Assam to pay glorious tributes to Lachit Barphukan as part of our celebration of the legendary General's 400th birth anniversary from today.



This honour will significantly help spread the word on Lachit Barphukan's heroics far and wide. pic.twitter.com/doCQ0X9M5G — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 18, 2022

Assam government is also taking efforts to beautify the Lachit Barphukan’s maidan in Jorhat and convert it into a tourist attraction.

The theme song for the program, which was released recently, was composed by the famous singer Zubeen Garg. This theme song pays tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Lachit Barphukan and the importance of the celebration of Lachit Divas.

As part of the celebrations, the Assam Government will take over 50 bighas of land from the local people on November 20. It will also provide Rs.12 crore as a mark of gratitude to people who have donated the land.

The central programme of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan will be organized in New Delhi from November 23 to 25. During the event, a documentary based on the life of the Ahom commander will be launched.

Lachit Borphukan, born on November 24, 1622, was a commander and Bophukan (councillor) in the Ahom Kingdom, which reigned present-day Assam for over 600 years while successfully resisting the Mughal Empire. Borphukan is known for his leadership in the 1671 Battle of Saraighat, which prevented the Mughal forces from invading the Ahom Kingdom. He passed away a year later because of illness.