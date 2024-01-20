In a grand celebration marking the 60th year of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Home Minister Amit Shah joined the festivities in Guwahati on January 19. The event highlighted the significant role played by SSB in safeguarding the Himalayan frontiers with Bhutan and Nepal, as well as maintaining internal security.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed the pivotal role of SSB in protecting the country's borders and ensuring internal security. "The Sashastra Seema Bal has played an important role in guarding our Himalayan frontiers with Bhutan & Nepal and also in maintaining internal security. Today, along with Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji, I participated in the 60th year celebrations of SSB," he stated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on a two-day visit to Assam will participate in various events showcasing the government's commitment to the state's development and security. One of the key highlights of his visit will be the book release event titled 'Assam’s Braveheart Lachit Barphukan' at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium.

Later in the day, Amit Shah will inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati, a project aimed at boosting the city's infrastructure and providing enhanced recreational spaces for its residents. The riverfront development is expected to contribute significantly to the city's overall development and offer a picturesque location for leisure activities.