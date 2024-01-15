Assam, with vibrant festivities and age-old traditions, marked the auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, on January 15. The celebration, marking the culmination of the harvesting season in the Assamese month of Puh (December-January), saw grand feasts, the burning of 'Mejis,' and the revival of traditional Bulbul bird fights after a gap of around nine years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to the people of Assam on Magh Bihu stating the beauty of nature's harvest. "May the times ahead be filled with happiness and hope," he shared in a post on X. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed heartfelt greetings, hoping the harvest festival would bless everyone with happiness and prosperity.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urged the people to strengthen unity by spreading messages of love and mutual reverence. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed hopes that Magh Bihu would bring happiness, peace, and immense prosperity to the people, infusing positive energy into their lives.

The festival, celebrated with feasts lasting almost a week, began on Uruka, the day prior to Sankranti, on Sunday night. The feasts featured a variety of delicacies, including fresh vegetables abundant in the season, and different types of meat such as chicken, duck, mutton, pigeon, fish, and recently harvested rice. Youths gathered in 'Bhela Ghars' and 'Mejis,' constructed with bamboo, dried leaves, and hay, transcending religious, caste, creed, and language boundaries.

'Bhela Ghars' were designed like houses, where the community shared meals cooked outside by a bonfire lasting the whole night. On Monday morning, these structures were set ablaze after receiving blessings from elders, symbolizing a positive beginning and a wish for a fruitful harvest in the upcoming year. Traditional snacks known as 'Pithas,' prepared by women in households for days leading up to Magh Bihu, were enjoyed beside the warmth of the burnt 'Bhela Ghars' and 'Mejis.'