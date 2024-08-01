Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro, dedicated newly constructed educational infrastructures at Bijni in Chirang and Salbari in Baksa district on Thursday, aimed at enhancing the welfare of student fraternities. The inaugurations were attended by public representatives, students, and senior government officials.

In Bijni, CEM Boro inaugurated the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Girls’ Hostel Type IV at the Borobazar Higher Secondary School complex. This facility will serve as a 'home away from home' for girl students from remote areas, providing a safe and conducive environment for their education.

In Salbari, the new main school block of Iragdaow L.P. School, featuring a smart fenced boundary wall and iron gate, was inaugurated by CEM Boro. Additionally, the Mainaogami LP School received a new building with three classrooms, electrical works, and toilet facilities.

CEM Boro emphasized the BTR government's commitment to improving educational infrastructure across the Bodoland region. He expressed hope that these new facilities will significantly enhance the academic environment for students.

“The BTR government has been working tirelessly to develop educational infrastructures throughout the region,” Boro stated. “Initiatives like the Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Super 50 mission are helping students achieve higher studies.”

Regarding the upcoming bye-election at Sidli Chirang LAC, Boro, who is also the president of UPPL, confirmed that the party is fully prepared to contest the election scheduled for September. He expressed confidence that the UPPL candidate, backed by the NDA alliance, will receive majority support from the constituency.