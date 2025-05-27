The central government has urged officials in Hailakandi to step up the delivery of welfare schemes, signalling a stronger push to accelerate progress under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, chaired a review meeting with local officials on Monday, focusing on lagging indicators and underutilised opportunities in the district. The session included assessments of initiatives in health, education, agriculture, rural livelihoods, and financial inclusion.

Officials shared updates on projects and hurdles, while the minister underlined the need to ensure that government benefits reach the most disadvantaged sections. She called for urgent action to lift socio-economic conditions and emphasised tapping into Hailakandi’s natural assets—bamboo, betel nut, paddy, and tea—to drive income and job creation locally.

Highlighting the need for convergence across departments, Bambhaniya urged innovation and deeper community involvement to overcome systemic challenges. She also assured the district of continued support from the central government to address logistical issues and replicate successful practices.

The visit included an inspection of the Food Corporation of India’s paddy storage facility in Lalabazar, where operational efficiency and foodgrain management were reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner Nisarga Hivary and heads of key departments were present at the review.