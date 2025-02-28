S. Sivakumar, IFS, Member Secretary of the Central Silk Board (CSB), visited the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Assam, to assess the state of sericulture in the area.

Accompanied by the Director of MESSO, CSB Guwahati, and senior scientists and officials from the Regional Office RSTRS Guwahati, he conducted an extensive review of silk production activities.

The delegation inspected the Eri Spun Mill at Adabari, Kokrajhar, evaluating its operations and exploring strategies to enhance the local silk industry. Sivakumar also toured eri silkworm farms and kesseru plantations, both critical components of eri silk production.

During interactions with farmers, he addressed key challenges they face in silk farming and provided recommendations to improve productivity. Farmers welcomed the guidance, viewing it as a step toward sustainable growth in the sector.

Local stakeholders expressed optimism about the visit’s impact, anticipating that the collaboration between CSB and the region’s farmers will lead to innovation and long-term development in BTR’s silk industry.