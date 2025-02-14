The Centre has announced the construction of a new urea plant in Assam's Namrup at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore. The plant will be built in three and a half years, creating up to 1,950 direct and indirect employment opportunities, Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary of the Department of Fertilizers, said on February 13.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the setting up of Namrup urea plant in the Budget for 2025-2026.

Addressing media on the Budget announcements made for the fertiliser sector, Mishra said, "this is the most awaited project in the North East and it will take 3.5 years to build and will cost around Rs 10,000 crore."

"The proposed urea plant with a production capacity of 12.70 lakh tonnes will meet the demand in the North East and Eastern part of India.

If need arises, it can be exported to nearby countries, he said.

With the production at Namrup, the country's total urea production will reach 335 lakh tonnes, 75-80 per cent of India's total consumption, thereby reducing imports, he added.

The Secretary said the Namrup project will use both local and imported natural gas for urea production. There are plans to manufacture nano and other similar products.

The proposed project will create direct and indirect employment for 1,950 people, he added.

He also pitched for balanced use of fertilsers.