The Centre has approved nearly Rs 200 crore aiming the development of two iconic tourist sites in Assam, providing 'special assistance'.

Tourist sites - Rang Ghar and State Zoo cum Botanical Garden got a boost under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment.

As Assam's tourism diaspora gets a huge boost, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the approval.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Himanta wrote, "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving close to ₹200 cr to develop Assam’s two iconic tourist sites- Rang Ghar and State Zoo under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment."

Heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for approving close to ₹200 cr to develop Assam’s two iconic tourist sites- Rang Ghar and State Zoo under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment. pic.twitter.com/XO05yHi8ZE — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 29, 2024

The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden in Guwahati got an assistance of Rs 97.12 crore, while Rs 94.76 crore was approved for the beautificaton of Rang Ghar in Sivasagar.

CM Sarma lauded the achievement for being selected to be developed into global standards.