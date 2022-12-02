The Centre has approved for the reconstruction of the road network damaged in the Dima Hasao district in this year's flood and landslides, the state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on December 1.

Sarma said this while during a meeting with Public Works (Roads) Department on December 1, adding, ''Construction of different roads and bridges under various projects, including externally-aided ones, are going on in full swing in the state''.

He further apprised that Assam had managed to get approval for two projects of immense significance from the Centre.

"One of them is a Rs 3,800-crore reconstruction of the road network of the Dima Hasao region that was damaged following the devastating flood and landslides earlier this year. The other one is a Rs 4,000-crore conversion of 11 wooden bridges to concrete bridges," he added.

Sarma also said that the various crucial projects going on in association with World Bank and Asian Development Bank, among others.

Commenting on the ongoing construction of flyovers, Sarma said, ''The works have been going on in full swing and are expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame''.

"The aim is to complete the majority of the major projects by 2026," he added.

In the recent flood in October, as many as 16 revenue circles in nine districts were under the grip of the flood while districts like Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, and South Salmara were affected.

On the other hand, 16 revenue circles were impacted with the highest number in Dhubri, Nagaon, and Golaghat registering 3 circles while Dhubri recorded the highest number of villages affected which stands at 97 followed by Majuli (31), and Dhemaji (32) and Golaghat (28) respectively.

In addition to this, around 24,605 domestic animals were affected by floods in Dhemaji, Darrang, and Lakhimpur districts.