An important meeting is set to take place between the Central government (GoI) along with Assam goverment leaders with regard to Kamatapur on January 20.

As per sources, the central government has invited leaders of several organisations to be part of the meeting along with regional political parties which have influence in the proposed Kamatapur.

Sources reveal that the opinions of the organisations will be taken regarding Kamtapur.

There is also speculation that Kamtapur will be formed in this meeting in Delhi on or before January 26.

In a letter addressed to Bhadreswar Barman, President, International Koch-Rajbonshi, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified that there is no proposal under consideration of the government of India with regards to the creation of any new state for Cooch Behar.

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Further, no news has wide ramifications and any direct bearing on the federal policy of India.

Reacting to the letter, the president of the International Koch-Rajbonshi Association said, "The age-old demand of Koch-Rajbonshi has been noticed and the centre along with the KLO is said to discuss the same for which we condemn."

"International Koch-Rajbonshi Association to not support an extremist group like KLO," he added.

The president further claimed that since independence Koch-Rajbonshi has been neglected demographically and also by its cultural attributes.

Notably, the rebel group Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) a banned militant group active in western Assam and northern Bengal demanding a separate Kamatapur state has expressed interest in peace talks with the government.

In a message sent via email, the organization informed that KLO's ongoing peace talks with the Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Home Minister are almost complete. The letter further stated that no domestic or foreign conspirator can create hurdles in this peace process.

Wishing the new year to the people, Deputy Chief of the KLO, Surya Koch, urged people to extend their support in their peace process and said that the 29-year-old issue will soon be resolved.