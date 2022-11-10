Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit to Assam announced several projects worth Rs. 50,000 crores in order to boost connectivity in the state.

The projects include Guwahati Ring Road and Narangi-Kurua bridge, the 38-km elevated Kaziranga corridor, the Jorhat-Majuli bridge, the 6-lane Khanapara-Jorabat road and the Khanapara - LGBI Airport Ropeway.

Meanhwhile addressing the media, the Union minister said, "I have asked the Assam chief minister to conduct a comprehensive study if it is possible to connect all the mountains in Guwahati via ropeways or airways."

"I am thinking to start a double-decker bus which will carry 200 people via air in Bengaluru, hence if the people of Guwahati also use the ropeway or via the mountains then the problem of traffic congestion would be minimized", Nitin Gadkari.

Further, the Union Minister has asked the state government to conduct a survey and the Union cabinet would try to facilitate the project.

Gadkari is on a three-day visit to the Northeastern States to review several projects that were implemented under his ministry.