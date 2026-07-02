Assam, Centre review aviation projects, Himanta Biswa Sarma seeks faster approval for Silchar Greenfield Airport

Assam and the Centre on Thursday, July 2 reviewed a series of aviation infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening air connectivity across the state, with the proposed greenfield airport at Silchar emerging as a key priority.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described his meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in New Delhi as "very productive", saying both governments agreed to accelerate the implementation of critical aviation projects to enhance connectivity and position Assam as a major aviation and logistics hub in the Northeast.

A significant focus of the discussions was the proposed greenfield airport at Silchar. The Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that most of the preparatory work for the project has been completed and urged the Centre to expedite the approval process to facilitate its early execution.

The meeting also reviewed proposals for five additional greenfield airports at Manas, Umrangso, Majuli, Diphu and Charaideo, along with a proposed heliport at Haflong. Both the Centre and the Assam government agreed to fast-track pre-feasibility studies for these projects to ensure timely progress.

The expansion of Rupsi Airport in western Assam also figured prominently during the discussions. The airport has emerged as an important regional connectivity hub and its expansion is expected to further improve access to western Assam and adjoining areas.

The Chief Minister said the aviation projects are intended to strengthen not only passenger connectivity but also the state's economic prospects. Improved airport infrastructure is expected to generate employment opportunities, enhance logistics and cargo movement, promote tourism, and support broader regional development.

The proposed airports are expected to improve connectivity to remote and underserved regions while reinforcing Assam's role as a strategic transport and logistics gateway for the Northeast.

The meeting was attended by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr. K. K. Dwivedi, and Assam Bhawan Resident Commissioner Kavitha Padmanabhan.