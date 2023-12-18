Amid fresh incidents of violence in Manipur after the killing of 13 people in a gun fight, Centre dispatched CBI Director Praveen Sood to Imphal and check the progress of the investigation. Sood is set to arrive in Imphal on a special flight with a team of specialists.

Currently in Guwahati, Sood convened a meeting with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with investigating the violence in Manipur. This meeting took place at the CBI office in Guwahati.

On September 27, a special CBI team led by Sood arrived in Manipur to expedite the investigation into the alleged murder of the two Meitei students.

Tensions have escalated following clashes between protesters, police and Rapid Action Force personnel on September 26, resulting in several injuries. Protesters have taken to the streets, demanding justice for the abducted and murdered students.

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