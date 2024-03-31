In a momentous occasion for Assam's cultural heritage, the ancient art of bell-metal crafting, tracing its roots back to the 700th century, has been awarded the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The announcement, which came as part of a series of GI tag grants, was met with jubilation and pride among the local communities.

A total of 12 items from Assam were bestowed with GI tags by the Geographical Indication Registry, with six of them being traditional crafts, supported by the regional office of NABARD in Guwahati. This significant milestone was achieved through the dedicated efforts of Padma Shri Dr. Rajani Kant, a renowned GI expert.

Among the honorees, the bell-metal industry of Sarthebari, nestled in the Barpeta district, stands out for its rich historical significance. The recognition has ignited a wave of excitement and optimism among the residents of Sarthebari, affectionately known as the bell-metal industry hub.

Despite facing numerous challenges over the centuries, including fluctuations in raw material prices and the proliferation of cheaper, machine-made counterfeit products in the market, the artisans of Sarthebari have steadfastly preserved their ancestral craft. Presently, over 2,000 artisans are intricately involved in sustaining the bell-metal industry, ensuring its continuity through generations.

With the conferment of the GI tag, there is a palpable sense of relief and hope among the artisans. They believe that this prestigious recognition will not only safeguard their craft from imitations but also alleviate some of the longstanding challenges that have plagued the industry.

As the GI tag heralds a new chapter for the centuries-old bell-metal craft, the artisans of Sarthebari look forward to a brighter future, buoyed by the assurance that their cultural legacy is now officially recognized and protected.