An incredible recovery in Dhubri's subterranean collection of 16th to 18th century Cannon (Swivel cannon) is an example of Gohain Kamal Ali's embanked road, which connected the Koch dynasty capital of Cooch Behar in North Bengal to the centre of Agomani in Dhubri and Narayanpur in the Lakhimpur district of Assam.



Recently, three numbers of Cannon (Swivel cannon) with ball-shaped projectiles dating from the 16th to the 18th century had been recovered on Sahidul Haque's farmland in the Barundanga village of Golakganj in Dhubri. Previously, the site was a bamboo plantation, and Hoque was using a tractor to plough it in order to level it. The villagers were excited by the finding of the before unseen mideaval age canon.



Mrinmoy Das, Museologist, Assam informed that, the separate iron rings that were forge-welded together to create the wrought-iron cannons prevalent throughout India. The swivel cannons of different sizes were used both as artillery and signalling devices. The cannons were mounted on native seafaring vessels and warships travelling the waters during battles.



Some of the swivel cannons were also used on the ground during the wars. The smaller size facilitated it to be carried to different positions while fighting on the ground. Also, some of the small swivel cannons were used as a signalling device to warn of approaching danger and also to transmit messages.



During the Ahom rule, the big sized cannons were known as bortops and the small cannons were called hilois. The Ahom war boats on which the swivel cannons were mounted were known as Hiloi Chara Nao. To operate the cannon, it is oriented into a base with the help of the swivel and the trunnion that enables it to be easily manouvred laterally as well as longitudinally.



The exact date of the cannons and the cannon balls can only be determined after a carbon dating is done. However, looking into the pages of history and the geographical location where it has been unearthed, it may belong somewhere to the late medieval period. The physical condition shows massive corrosion marks which need immediate curative conservation for proper preservation of the object said, Das, Museologist, Assam.



As per reports, the Directorate of Museums under the ITFC department, Government of Assam is entitled to the collection of all cultural properties under The Antiquities and Art Treasures Act, 1972. In the meantime, recovered three numbers of Cannon (Swivel cannon) with ball-shaped projectiles are kept in safe custody of police administration, Dhubri.