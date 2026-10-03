Assam CEO Anurag Goel reviews poll preparedness in Morigaon ahead of Nagaon Bypoll

Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel on Saturday, October 3 reviewed the election preparedness of the Morigaon district administration ahead of the 09-Nagaon Parliamentary Constituency (HPC) bye-election, assessing arrangements related to election management, enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and security at the designated strong room and counting centre.

Goel chaired a review meeting at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner in the presence of Morigaon District Commissioner and District Election Officer Srishti Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Nishant Saurabh.

During the meeting, the CEO took stock of the functioning of various election cells and reviewed the deployment and activities of Flying Squad Teams (FSTs) and Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) for enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

He also reviewed arrangements being made for the conduct of the bye-election and sought updates from officials on various aspects of election management and preparedness.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Satyajit Chetia; Co-District Commissioner, Laharighat, Anurag Phukan; Co-District Commissioner, Jagiroad, Hriday Kumar Das; Additional District Commissioners Rakesh Deka, Uday Shankar Dutta and Nilakhi Baishya; Election Officer Gunjana Saikia; Assistant Commissioner Ankita Dutta and other officials of the district administration.

Following the meeting, Goel, accompanied by District Commissioner and District Election Officer Srishti Singh, inspected the designated Strong Room and Counting Centre at Morigaon College.

The team reviewed the arrangements at the premises, including security measures put in place for the safe storage of election materials and the counting process.

Senior Superintendent of Police Nishant Saurabh, Co-District Commissioner, Jagiroad Hriday Kumar Das, Additional District Commissioner Rakesh Deka, Election Officer Gunjana Saikia and other concerned officials were present during the inspection.