Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on July 21 apprehended the CEO of Dhubri Zilla Parishad and his Assistant District Programme manager for allegedly taking bribes.

Goswami, the CEO of Dhubri Zilla Parishad, and his assistant, Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, were caught on camera accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from two Zilla members in exchange for approving developmental projects under government schemes.

In the same trap operation, Biswajit Goswami, ACS, CEO Zila Parishad,Dhubri was apprenhended for demanding bribe and accepting it through Mrinal Kanti Sarkar. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/UMhRQpWEP4 — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) July 21, 2023

The DVAC had been inundated with complaints from both the public and Zilla Parishad members about the rampant corruption and malpractices within the organization. The duo had reportedly been demanding exorbitant amounts of money for every work sanctioned by the Zilla Parishad, leading to a growing chorus of grievances against them.

Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed Mrinal Kanti Sarkar, ADPM, in the office chamber of CEO, Zila Parishad, Dhubri after he accepted Rs30000/- on instructions of the CEO, as bribe for releasing of payments. @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice @surendrakr_ips pic.twitter.com/F79gfAV8tP — Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam (@DIR_VAC_ASSAM) July 21, 2023

The DVAC acted swiftly on receiving a tip-off and devised a meticulous plan to catch the accused officials in the act. Setting up a trap, the vigilant team pounced on Goswami and Sarkar while they were exchanging the bribe money within their office premises.

The authorities also seized the illicit cash and crucial documents as evidence, which will undoubtedly strengthen the case against the accused.

This is not the first time that allegations of corruption have been leveled against Goswami, with numerous members of various panchayats and Zilla Parishads accusing him of being deeply entrenched in corrupt practices. Public frustration had been mounting, and there was a growing sense that those in power were exploiting their positions for personal gain rather than serving the people's interests.

The DVAC's efforts in apprehending corrupt officials have been praised by many, as it reflects the government's commitment to combating corruption and ensuring transparency in the system. However, it has also highlighted the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the administrative machinery to curb corruption effectively.

The arrest of high-ranking officials like the CEO of Dhubri Zilla Parishad and his assistant sends a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated, regardless of the perpetrator's position. It also serves as a warning to others engaged in corrupt practices that they will be held accountable for their actions.