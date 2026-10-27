The Margherita branch of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha distributed educational grants to 233 students from tea garden workers families who passed the HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations in 2025–2026.

The educational assistance programme was organised for students belonging to tea gardens under the Margherita branch, which covers a total of 38 tea gardens.

Former Assam minister, two-time Doomdooma MLA and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha general secretary Rupesh Gowala attended the programme as the chief guest.

Margherita Chah Mazdoor Sangha president Gautam Dhanowar, general secretary Harinanda Gorh, vice-president Nepal Tanti and other office-bearers were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Gowala said the Margherita branch had been providing educational grants to students from tea garden workers families for the past 20 years. He described the initiative as an important source of support for students and said the assistance would help them meet their educational expenses.

The programme aimed to support students from tea garden communities in continuing their education.