Assam Chah Mozdoor Adivasi Congress on July 10 protested in front of the Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office against the assault of a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh and the rape of a girl belonging to the same community in Tinsukia district.

The Chah Mozdoor demanded the arrest of a BJP leader, who allegedly raped a tribal student in Tinsukia five months ago. They alleged that since the crime was committed by the BJP leader so he was not arrested.

''We have seen that If someone from the opposition commits any crime, the Assam Police without wasting any time, arrest them. We have seen that our leader Pawan Khera was arrested from Delhi by Assam Police. But today it's five months and so far there is no arrest made in a case pertaining to the rape of a tribal student. Assam Police is sleeping till today. Besides this, All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS), Secretary General, Aditya Khakhlari made a controversial statement against tribal. You all know that in Madhya Pradesh, a Pravesh Shukla tortured a tribal guy and pee on him. Taking cognizance of these things we are protesting here today,'' said Raju Sahu, State Incharge of Assam Chah Mozdoor Adivasi Congress while speaking to the media.

Meanwhile, the Adivasi Congress has submitted a memorandum to the President of India claiming that the tribals in Assam have been deprived of their rights.

''Despite knowing the history of the tea tribes and Adivasis living in Assam. One of the anti-caste-and anti-national persons of Assams Mr Aditya Khakhlari, said that after the end of the period of the British agreement with the tea tribes and Adivasis of Assam, they do not go back and they should not get the right to constitutional rights in Assam,'' Adivasi Congress said in its memorandum.

The Congress further said the Madhya Pradesh government has not been able to take strict action as per law against the person for the heinous act of urinating on the head and face of an Adivasi person.

''He urinated on the entire Adivasi people. Therefore, since the person urinating is a leader of the BJP party, the all-India President of the BJP party as the party chief should apologize to the tribal people of India at the earliest,'' the memorandum read.

The Adivasi Congress further said that they should have the status of being a primitive tribe of India living in the state of Assam, adding,'' We have been reprimanded and humiliated by reversing that far and wide''.

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