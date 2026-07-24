Assam: Chakma students' body welcomes CBI probe into death of minor domestic worker in Arunachal

The All India Chakma Students' Union (AICSU) has welcomed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) decision to begin its investigation into the alleged unnatural death of Robika Chakma, a minor domestic worker from Diyun Circle in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.

In a statement, the union said the CBI team has visited Diyun and Roing to collect evidence and record statements after registering a regular case (RC No. RC0562026S002) on July 15, 2026. The case has been registered under Sections 107, 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

AICSU said its organising secretary, Chikond Chakma, had lodged a Zero FIR at Diyun Police Station after the incident. The case was later transferred and registered at Roing Police Station on December 16, 2025.

The union also approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking an independent inquiry into the case. Following an investigation by its team, the NHRC recommended a CBI probe and compensation of ₹10 lakh for the victim's family.

The Arunachal Pradesh government subsequently approved the CBI investigation, following which the agency formally took up the case.

Describing the development as a result of its sustained legal efforts, AICSU said it had pursued the matter through constitutional means from the filing of the Zero FIR to approaching the NHRC.

The union expressed confidence in the CBI's impartiality and said it hoped the investigation would establish the truth, bring those responsible to justice and strengthen public faith in the rule of law.

AICSU also reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights of children, students and other vulnerable sections of society, while continuing to oppose child abuse, exploitation and injustice.