After Gujarat's Rs 600 crore windfall from Coldplay concerts, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled a new concert economy policy today, positioning the state for "healthy competition" with neighbouring Meghalaya while announcing a major December music event.

Speaking at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, Golaghat, CM Sarma revealed that Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Guwahati have been designated as future concert venues that will be showcased to event organisers.

"Assam aims to engage in healthy competition with Meghalaya in hosting upcoming major concerts," Sarma told reporters on Wednesday, highlighting the northeastern region's growing reputation as an entertainment destination.

The policy approval comes on the heels of Coldplay's record-breaking Ahmedabad performances that generated a massive Rs 641 crore economic impact, including Rs 392 crore directly into the local economy and Rs 72 crore in GST revenue.

Meanwhile, Shillong has emerged as India's rising entertainment hub with a 65-fold increase in live event consumption last year. The city's inclusion in Ed Sheeran's six-city India tour earlier this year further cemented Meghalaya's status in the concert landscape.

Industry data shows concert economies create substantial benefits beyond ticket sales, with attendees spending an additional Rs 585 on local services for every Rs 100 spent on tickets. The Coldplay concerts alone created approximately 15,000 jobs, including 9,000 for local residents.

India's concert economy exceeded Rs 12,000 crore in 2024 and is projected to grow at 19 per cent annually over the next three years, presenting significant opportunities for northeastern states with strategic infrastructure development and regulatory frameworks.

Details about Assam's December concert remain under wraps, but officials indicate it will follow the successful blueprint established by Ahmedabad's Coldplay shows, which drew over 222,000 fans from more than 500 cities across India.