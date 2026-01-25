Assam: Chandmari flyover to face lane-wise restrictions for 30 days as GNB link work begins

Commuters in Guwahati will need to brace for prolonged traffic diversions as authorities have announced a 30-day restriction on the existing Chandmari flyover, which is set to undergo construction work to link it with the upcoming GNB flyover. Residents and daily commuters have been advised to avoid the Chandmari flyover route during this period to minimise congestion and delays.

According to a traffic advisory issued on Saturday, January 24, vehicular movement on the Chandmari flyover will be regulated through lane-wise closures on an alternate basis. Each lane will remain shut for 15 days, resulting in a total construction duration of 30 days. The measure is aimed at facilitating safe and uninterrupted construction while allowing limited traffic flow.

To ease commuter movement, traffic police have identified alternative routes depending on the direction of travel.

Alternative Routes for Commuters

For vehicles approaching from Zoo Road side:

Commuters may proceed towards Rajgarh Road via Apurba Sinha Path or directly access Rajgarh Road.

From Rajgarh Road, vehicles can take South Sarania Road, passing through GS Road and Dr B Baruah Road, before connecting to GNB Road.

For vehicles approaching from Chandmari side:

Vehicles may head towards Bamunimaidam via MRD Road.

From MRD Road, commuters can either proceed towards Hatigarh Chariali through Railway Colony Road or opt for the Noonmati–Mathgharia route.

In a bid to prevent traffic bottlenecks at Chandmari, city buses have been issued strict operational instructions. Bus operators have been directed to maintain lane discipline, operate exclusively on the left-most lane, and strictly avoid overtaking.

The advisory reiterated a resolution adopted during the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Board meeting in October last year, which mandates left-most lane driving by city buses throughout their routes. It further clarified that, under existing permit conditions, diesel-fuelled city buses are prohibited from left-side overtaking or overtaking other buses operating on the same route.

Traffic authorities have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, follow diversions, and cooperate with enforcement personnel to ensure smoother traffic management during the construction phase.