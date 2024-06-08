A CGPD team from Chandmari PS cracked a case of theft after one truck carrying 100 cartons of Rajanigandha Pan Masala, valued at Rs 50 lakhs, was reported stolen.

One suspect Md Monirul Islam was arrested from Chirang and another suspect Arun Roy of Vaishali, Bihar - the mastermind - was arrested at 14 Mile, Byrnihat.

Further probe led to the recovery of 79 cartons, worth Rs 40 lakhs, of the Pan Masala from Mothgoria, Narengi.

Legal action initiated.



Also Read: Assam Police arrest thief, recover stolen mobile phones at Jalukbari

Earlier, in a swift operation, the West Guwahati Police Department apprehended a suspect identified as Rabi Das (24) from Garigaon.



The arrest was made by a team from Jalukbari OP after Das was caught red-handed with four stolen mobile phones at Adil Shah Gali this morning.

According to reports, the police team acted promptly upon receiving information about suspicious activities in the area. Upon arrival, they found Das in possession of the stolen phones, leading to his immediate arrest. The diligent efforts of the police have resulted in the recovery of the stolen items.