In an update to the incident in Guwahati's Chandmari area, where a 24-year-old woman lost her life, the police have detained a man, linking the case to a major cyber fraud operation in the city.

The incident revolves around the death of Tangsi K Sangma, a 24-year-old originally from Meghalaya but residing in Guwahati, who fell from her sixth-floor apartment in Subansiri Apartment, near the Government Press in Bamunimaidam, on September 16.

The individual detained in connection with the case has been identified as Mahendra Chand. He was apprehended by the crime branch officials early on the morning of September 17. Authorities have revealed that Mahendra Chand is associated with a significant cyber fraud case currently under investigation by the Guwahati Police.

Following the incident, the woman's body has been placed in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) morgue for autopsy.

Mahendra Chand was brought before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court, where the crime branch sought his custody. Subsequently, he was arrested and taken into custody for a period of five days.

The investigation into this case has uncovered a connection to a major cyber fraud scheme that has sent shockwaves through the city's police force. This fraudulent operation is believed to be operating out of various call centers across Guwahati.

According to officials, employees from these fraudulent call centers were regular visitors to the apartment where the woman resided. It is suspected that they used this location for discussions, planning, and coordinating their illegal activities.

Contrary to the initial belief that her death was accidental, investigators are now inclined to believe that the young woman might have taken her own life following the exposure of the cyber fraud operation and the subsequent arrests of several individuals involved.

Mahendra Chand is suspected of overseeing the fraudulent activities conducted from the apartment building. He is currently in custody and undergoing intensive interrogation.