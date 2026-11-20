Several sponsorship proposals received for the upcoming Guns N' Roses concert in Guwahati have been redirected towards the concluding ceremony of Dr Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations in New Delhi, following an appeal by the Assam government.

The state government has decided to organise the international rock band's concert using its own funds, without utilising the sponsorship proceeds received for the event. The sponsorship opportunities have instead been channelled towards the grand concluding ceremony honouring the legendary singer, composer and cultural icon.

The move comes as preparations gather pace for the concluding ceremony at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where Dr Hazarika's centenary celebrations are set to culminate. The event is expected to bring together prominent personalities and visitors from across India and abroad to commemorate the life and legacy of the man whose music carried Assam's cultural identity beyond geographical boundaries.

The national capital has already begun reflecting the scale of the celebrations, with large banners and posters featuring the legendary artiste appearing across prominent locations. Preparations are also underway at Bharat Mandapam, with the venue being readied for the landmark occasion.

Popularly known as Sudhakantha, Hazarika's music transcended regional and national boundaries. Drawing inspiration from the Brahmaputra and the lives of ordinary people, his compositions explored themes of humanity, social justice and universal brotherhood, earning him recognition across the country and beyond.

The decision to redirect sponsorship proposals from an international music concert towards the centenary celebrations highlights the government's effort to mobilise greater resources for the event commemorating one of Assam's most influential cultural figures.

The concluding ceremony is expected to provide a national and international platform to showcase Hazarika's contribution to Indian music and culture, while bringing renewed attention to Assam's artistic heritage.

As the centenary celebrations reach their culmination in the national capital, the focus will be on the enduring legacy of an artiste whose music travelled from the banks of the Brahmaputra to audiences across the world.