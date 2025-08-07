Assam: Chants of ‘BPF Zindabad’ echo across Karaibari in mass joining event

A large number of supporters and workers from Karaibari village in the Koklabari Council Constituency formally joined the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) on August 7. The event was led by BPF ticket aspirant Cigoumchar Boro and witnessed a substantial turnout.

The new entrants, who were earlier associated with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), cited disillusionment with the current leadership and the lack of local development as key reasons for their shift. Expressing confidence in the leadership of BPF and its vision for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), they pledged full support to the party in the upcoming polls.

Addressing the media, several locals alleged that Karaibari had been largely neglected under the current regime, with no visible signs of progress. With chants of “BPF Zindabad,” “Hagrama Mohilary Zindabad,” and “Cigoumchar Boro Zindabad,” the joining event reverberated with energy and optimism.

Speakers at the gathering expressed their belief that the BPF is poised to make a strong comeback and form the next government in BTR with a clear majority. Many also predicted that the Koklabari Council Constituency would decisively swing in favor of the BPF this time.