A chaotic scene erupted at the Dhubri sub-registrar office on Thursday, resulting in physical violence and injuries to two individuals. The turmoil ensued when Basabadatta Chakravorty, a resident of Gauripur Ward No-1, arrived to register her post-marriage in compliance with government regulations.

As she awaited assistance, Ramjan Ali, identified as a Mohri/Dalal (broker) at the office, along with his associates, insisted on prioritizing land-related documentation over her marriage registration. This demand ignited a heated verbal confrontation.

Witnesses report that tensions escalated quickly, with Ali and his associates allegedly resorting to physical assault against Basabadatta. Her brother, Sawagata Chakravorty, who intervened to protect her, also became a target of the assault, suffering severe injuries during the incident.

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