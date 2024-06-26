In an unexpected turn of events, an elephant created a ruckus in front of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati’s Dispur area on the morning of June 26. This led to chaos, damaging several vehicles that were stationed there.

The elephant was left without its mahout for an extended period of time because of which the chaos erupted.

The forest department officials reached the spot immediately and got into action and the elephant was finally tranquilized, according to reports.

Reportedly, the elephant got nervous with the unfamiliar faces around him who were trying to bring him under control.