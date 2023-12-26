A chaotic situation erupted at a Guwahati guest house on Monday night, allegedly caused by a group of inebriated youths.

Local residents reported that the youths created a commotion until midnight, disrupting the peace of the entire area. It was also reported that the youths violated guest house regulations by exceeding the occupancy limit. The local community expressed dissatisfaction with the police's response to the situation.

Despite lodging a complaint, locals felt their concerns were unaddressed. In a demonstration of their displeasure, they encircled a police vehicle in protest. The locals have voiced their frustration with the police's handling of the situation.

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