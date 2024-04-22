Tensions escalated at Zubeen Garg's concert in Beltola on Sunday, culminating in a confrontation between police and attendees prompting authorities to resort to a lathicharge to restore order.

Reports emerged of alleged assaults on media personnel during the altercation, with journalists reportedly detained despite providing identification. An official complaint has been filed against Police Officer Tirtha Deka in connection with the incident.

Furthermore, accusations have surfaced regarding the alleged confiscation of several mobile phones from audience members. Witnesses claimed that around 20-25 mobile phones were seized by the Basistha police during the event.

One attendee, speaking on condition of anonymity, recounted his experience: "I came to watch Zubeen’s program and witnessed a fight among members of the audience. As a journalist, I attempted to capture visuals of the altercation, only to face aggression from the police. Officers forcefully shoved me and seized my phone, preventing me from documenting the scene. I saw multiple instances where police confiscated the phones of other individuals in the audience."

The focal point of the incident revolves around Police Officer Tirtha Deka, who allegedly engaged in aggressive behavior during the event. Deka, a sub-inspector at Basistha police station, has been accused of misconduct.

Attendees and eyewitnesses expressed dismay over the police's actions, criticizing their indiscriminate lathicharge and the alleged targeting of media personnel instead of addressing unruly behavior among spectators.

The incident has sparked outrage among Zubeen Garg's fans, with many expressing disappointment over the police's handling of the situation.