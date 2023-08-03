With lack of proper roads, healthcare infrastructures, residents living along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Dhubri have been leading a life of uncertainty.

Recently, a new born baby died right after delivery at a Char area along the Indo-Bangladesh border of Dhubri on Wednesday, which led to a major hue and cry scenario among the residents.

Despite having a Primary Healthcare Centre in Bhogdahor Char which covers three Gaon Panchayat of the area, the healthcare centre has failed to provide necessary medical treatment during emergency situation.

In a heart wrenching incident, a baby died right after birth and the mother was in severe condition post delivery. The lack of medical staff in Bhogdahor Char PHC aggravated her situation further. Following which her husband later brought her on Thursday to the Dhubri Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

The victim's spouse Shah Alom Hoque Parmanik told reporters that despite having a boat clinic and ambulances which continues to ply across the river, they are still required to hire private boats to get to the closest ghat in the case of a medical emergency. Once they arrive at the ghat, they can either hire private cars or arrange a government ambulance by going through the proper channels.

Although the Assam government spent crores of rupees building the Primary Healthcare Centre, there are now no doctors or nurses available to administer first aid in case of an emergency, which is a dishonourable act on the part of government authorities said victim's spouse.

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