Assam: Charaideo Police uncover Delhi-Upper Assam narcotics network with suspected extremist link

Charaideo Police have claimed to have uncovered an interstate narcotics trafficking network operating between Delhi and Upper Assam, with the investigation also pointing to a suspected link with an active extremist cadre.

The investigation began on July 17, when police, acting on source information, intercepted a Maruti Suzuki Swift on Dhodor Ali Road at Majgaon and arrested Manuj Gogoi. Police recovered 46.11 grams of suspected heroin concealed in a specially created chamber of the vehicle. He was arrested in connection with Mathurapur Police Station Case No. 24/2026 under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, Gogoi allegedly disclosed the involvement of Bhaskar Gogoi, who had introduced him to the trafficking network and was suspected of financing the narcotics trade. Bhaskar was subsequently arrested.

Police said technical examination of Bhaskar's mobile phone revealed communication with an active extremist cadre identified as Mridupawan Dahutia. Further investigation allegedly established that Debasish Dahutia had introduced Bhaskar to Mridupawan.

Debasish Dahutia and Bitu Hazarika were subsequently apprehended. According to police, Debasish identified another Dahutia as an alleged senior extremist cadre suspected of coordinating the procurement and transportation of psychotropic tablets to Upper Assam.

The investigation subsequently led police to Apurba Thakur, a resident of Delhi, who allegedly emerged as a supplier of psychotropic tablets. Police said examination of his mobile phone revealed WhatsApp communications with Mridupawan Dahutia dating back to 2025, along with an invoice linked to a consignment of psychotropic tablets.

Police also detected a ₹1.12 lakh Paytm transaction involving Boby Gogoi, wife of Bhaskar Gogoi. The transaction is being examined as part of the ongoing financial investigation.

Investigators further found that a consignment of psychotropic tablets had allegedly been dispatched from Delhi towards Assam. Its movement was reportedly halted after members of the network learnt about Bhaskar Gogoi's arrest.

On August 27, Charaideo Police apprehended Apurba Thakur in Delhi. He was produced before a court, which granted four days' transit remand, following which he was brought to Charaideo for further investigation.

Police said the probe has so far uncovered an interstate narcotics network connecting Delhi with Upper Assam, along with a suspected linkage to an active extremist cadre.

Further interrogation, technical analysis and financial investigation are underway to identify other members of the alleged network and establish the full extent of the suspected narcotics-extremist nexus.