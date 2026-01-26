Assam charts rapid growth path, aims Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2027: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, January 26, unfurled the national tricolour at the Khanikar Parade Ground in Dibrugarh, leading the state’s 77th Republic Day celebrations with a strong pitch on constitutional values, accelerated economic growth and Assam’s rising national and global profile.

Addressing a large gathering, the Chief Minister paid homage to the martyrs of the nation and described the occasion as a reaffirmation of India’s democratic spirit. He hailed Dr B R Ambedkar as the chief architect of the Constitution, asserting that the Constitution remains the very soul of Indian democracy.

Highlighting Assam’s achievements, CM Sarma said it was a matter of immense pride for the state that five of its distinguished sons have been conferred Padma awards. He also launched a political broadside, alleging that the Congress has repeatedly undermined the Constitution in the past, while asserting that the present government is committed to upholding constitutional ideals through governance and development.

Citing Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the Chief Minister claimed that Assam’s growth trajectory has now surpassed the national average, placing the state among India’s fastest-developing regions. He said Assam’s Gross Domestic Product is growing at an annual rate of 13 to 15 per cent and is projected to touch ₹10 lakh crore by 2027.

CM Sarma underscored Assam’s first-ever participation at the World Economic Forum, calling it a defining moment that signals the state’s transformation from a historically underdeveloped region to a modern, investment-friendly destination with global aspirations.

Reviewing the government’s performance over the past five years, he said Assam has achieved significant milestones across sectors. Traditional cultural forms such as Bihu, Jhumoir and Bagurumba have gained international recognition, while the Assamese language has been accorded classical language status, he noted.

On employment, the Chief Minister said his government has prioritised transparent recruitment, resulting in jobs for 1.56 lakh youths so far. He also credited the Bodo Accord and the Karbi peace agreement for ushering in sustained peace and stability across the state.

In a major healthcare announcement, CM Sarma said Assam will become the first state in the country to introduce proton therapy facilities in government hospitals, marking a significant leap in advanced cancer treatment.

The Republic Day event also carried symbolic significance, as this marked the second consecutive year that the Chief Minister presided over the celebrations in Dibrugarh. Last year, he broke with convention by unfurling the tricolour in the city for the first time, reinforcing Dibrugarh’s growing stature as Assam’s emerging second capital, while maintaining the tradition of celebrating Independence Day in Guwahati and Republic Day in Upper Assam.