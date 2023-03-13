Members of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) took to the streets of Puranigudam in Nagaon district on March 13 to protest against the recent leak of the science question paper for the high school entrance examination.

During the protest, an effigy of Seba's chairman and education minister Ranoj Pegu was burnt by the AJYCP members. The students demanded the immediate removal of the education minister and the suspension of Seba's chairperson in light of the recent leak.

However, the protesting students were stopped from implementing their program on the highway by police personnel present at the scene.

The AJYCP members are angry with the recent leak of the science question paper of the high school entrance examination and the examination. The protest comes in the wake of the HSLC paper leak which has caused widespread outrage and concern among students and parents alike.

"The leak of the science question paper is a major blow to the integrity of the examination system, and we cannot stand by and watch as our future is put at risk," said one of the protesting students.

The AJYCP has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and strict action against those responsible for the leak. The students have also called for reforms in the education system to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

The protest by the AJYCP is the latest in a series of demonstrations against the HSLC paper leak. The incident has sparked widespread outrage and concern among students and parents across the state, with many calling for immediate action to be taken to address the issue.

The AJYCP has vowed to continue its protest until their demands are met, and the government takes action to address the issue.