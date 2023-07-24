For the past few decades, the vibrant tradition of boat racing has thrived in Chenga's Musalmanpur, situated in Barpeta district. Once again, this exhilarating event attracted thousands of enthusiastic spectators from various places within Barpeta district and beyond, who eagerly gathered to witness the enthralling ethnic boat race.

The waters of Mora Chaulkhowa river served as the stage for this age-old sporting spectacle, where 15 boats vied for supremacy in a breathtaking display of skill and speed. The rhythmic paddling and synchronized maneuvers of the participants added to the excitement, creating an unforgettable experience for all present.

In the category of large boats, the boat named "Nayanjyoti" emerged victorious, claiming the coveted first position with unmatched prowess. Not to be outdone, in the category of small boats, "Aal Amin" showcased exceptional finesse, securing the top spot.

The event was graced by the presence of guests, including Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, who joined the vibrant gathering to appreciate the rich cultural heritage of the region and celebrate the spirit of unity fostered by this remarkable tradition.