In a significant move towards enhancing regional connectivity and fostering local economic growth, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the commissioning of the Chhaygaon-Mirza Section, a 15.5 km stretch of the New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya via Goalpara Rail Line.

The Chief Minister shared the news on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), expressing optimism about the positive impact of this development on the region.

"The commissioning of the Chhaygaon-Mirza Section (15.5 Km) in the Part of New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya via Goalpara Rail Line will significantly boost connectivity in the region as more passenger and goods train will now be able to operate at faster speeds and support growth of local businesses," wrote CM Sarma.

The newly commissioned rail section is set to improve the operational efficiency of both passenger and freight trains. With faster speeds and enhanced connectivity, this development is expected to reduce travel time and facilitate smoother transit across the region. This is particularly important for a state like Assam, where efficient transportation is crucial for economic growth and development.

The improved rail connectivity is anticipated to provide a substantial boost to local businesses by facilitating the quicker movement of goods and services. Enhanced rail infrastructure is expected to attract more investments in the region, thereby generating employment opportunities and promoting economic prosperity.