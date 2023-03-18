The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Rajiv Kumar will be coming to Assam on March 26 to oversee the constituency delimitation process, said an official statement.

The CEC along with election commissioners Anup Pandey and Arun Goel will be on a three-day visit to the state and will hold discussions with political parties regarding the re-determination of the constituencies.

“The Election Commission of India has been entrusted for the delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies of the State of Assam. In this context, the Commission (Sh. Rajiv Kumar, Hon’ble CEC, Sh. Anup Chandra Pandey, Hon’ble EC, and Sh. Arun Goel, Hon’ble EC) has decided to visit the State of Assam from 26th March 2023 to 28th March 2023 for knowing the ground reality and expectations of the stakeholders/general public from the Commission on the ongoing delimitation exercise in the State of Assam”, the statement added.



The Chief Election Commissioner will be addressing a press conference on March 28 after holding discussions with political parties and other regional organizations on March 27.

“In this regard, Hon'ble Commission would interact with Recognized National and State political parties on 27.03.2023 from 09:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati, and with public representatives, civil societies, and social organizations on 27.03.2023 from 01:00 PM onwards at Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati”, added the press note.

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