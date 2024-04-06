The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Assam issued a show cause notice to the ruling BJP on April 5, following allegations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation raised by the CPI(M).

The left party claimed that the BJP violated the MCC by collecting public data under the guise of a socio-economic survey, with an aim to increase beneficiaries under a government scheme. The state BJP unit president has been asked to respond by 10 am on April 8.

The CPI(M) alleges that the BJP violated the MCC by distributing application forms for a socio-economic survey, promising to expand the 'Orunodoi' scheme.

The CEO's office stated that while generic electoral promises are permitted, specific surveys, form distribution and data collection are considered transactional and tantamount to elector inducement, which is prohibited.

The Congress also lodged a written complaint regarding the same issue with the CEO's office on April 5.

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