Assam Chief Electoral Officer reviews EVM, logistics and election cell preparedness in Morigaon

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, Anurag Goel, IAS, on Tuesday, August 25 reviewed the preparedness of the Morigaon district administration for the forthcoming bye-election.

Goel chaired a review meeting at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Morigaon. District Commissioner Srishti Singh, IAS, briefed the CEO on the administrative preparedness and arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the election.

The CEO reviewed key aspects of the election process, including logistical arrangements, deployment of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and the functioning and coordination of various election-related cells.

He directed the officials concerned to complete all necessary preparations within the stipulated timelines and ensure strict compliance with the guidelines and instructions issued by the Election Commission of India.

The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner Orpah Baglari, ACS; Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad, Satyajit Chetia, ACS; Additional District Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, the Election Officer, Circle Officers, EVM Officers and officials in charge of various election cells, among others.