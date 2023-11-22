Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that a sum of Rs 1.5 lakhs would be given to Bihu committees for organising Bihu festival.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Sarma said that the sum of money is being given to Bihu Committees as per the government's initiatives.

"As part of our government's initiatives, the Government of Assam is now providing Rs 1.5 lakhs to Bihu committee for organizing the Bihu festival. This marks the first time such support is being provided under our administration," said the Assam Chief Minister.

As part of our government's initiatives, the Government of Assam is now providing Rs 1.5 lakhs to Bihu committee for organizing the Bihu festival. This marks the first time such support is being provided under our administration. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 22, 2023

Earlier this year in April, Chief Minister Sarma had distributed the on-time financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakhs each to a total of 2,114 Rongali Bihu committees from across the state. The initiative was launched in 2022 by the state cultural affairs department.

Continuing the initiative for next year, the government will also be giving away the one-time financial assistance to Bihu Committees in the state.