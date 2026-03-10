Assam CM announces Rs 30 daily wage hike, over 40% rise since 2021 for tea garden workers

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 10 announced a Rs 30 increase in daily wages for Assam’s tea garden workers (Cha Shramiks), bringing their pay to Rs 280 in the Brahmaputra Valley and Rs 258 in the Barak Valley, effective April 1.



Posting on X, the Chief Minister highlighted that the BJP government has raised wages by over 40% since 2021, contrasting it with past Congress administrations, which he said treated workers “as a mere vote bank for decades.”



“This government is rectifying this historical injustice by boosting income, granting land rights, introducing reservations, and implementing other welfare measures,” he said.



The difference is clear!



While BJP Govt has hiked wages of Cha Shramiks by over 40% since 2021, Cong Govts used them as a mere vote bank for decades.



We are rectifying this historical injustice and boosting their income, granting land rights, giving reservation & a lot more. pic.twitter.com/Gv4ih7JGc4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 10, 2026





The cumulative increase since 2021 amounts to 42.13% in the Brahmaputra Valley and 47.42% in the Barak Valley compared to pre-2021 rates. The hike is part of broader measures to improve the livelihoods of tea garden communities, who form a crucial part of Assam’s economy.