The Assam Chief Minister has asked all state ministers to ensure that local Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are informed in advance about their visits to constituencies, stressing the need for better coordination between the government and elected representatives.

In an official communication addressed to all ministers, the Chief Minister noted that instances had come to light where ministers undertook field visits without informing or involving the MLAs representing the respective constituencies.

The communication advised ministers to inform local MLAs in advance about their visits and invite them to participate in public programmes and official functions held in their constituencies.

It further stated that even when MLAs are not required to attend departmental meetings or official review sessions, they should be courteously informed about such engagements beforehand.

The Chief Minister said the practice would strengthen coordination between the government and elected representatives and ensure the smooth conduct of official engagements.

The communication underlines the importance of maintaining coordination between ministers and local legislators during government visits and programmes, particularly at the constituency level.